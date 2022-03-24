GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) CEO Sells $297,296.00 in Stock

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 37,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $297,296.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nicholas Woodman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 24th, Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of GoPro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $1,694,000.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of GoPro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $2,140,000.00.

Shares of GoPro stock opened at $8.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.46. GoPro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $13.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.48. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.17.

GoPro ( NASDAQ:GPRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $391.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.15 million. GoPro had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 27.54%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts expect that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in GoPro by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,721,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,720 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in GoPro by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,812,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,188 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in GoPro by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,460,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,370,000 after purchasing an additional 54,587 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in GoPro by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,310,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,621,000 after purchasing an additional 179,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP lifted its holdings in GoPro by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 2,166,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,338,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GPRO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GoPro in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

