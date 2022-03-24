Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Scott D. Grimes Sells 6,000 Shares

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) Director Scott D. Grimes sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $324,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CDLX stock opened at $59.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 2.35. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.11 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.61. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 48.13%. The company had revenue of $90.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -3.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CDLX. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Cardlytics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Cardlytics from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardlytics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 6.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 67.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 3.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

