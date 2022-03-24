Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Scott D. Grimes Sells 6,000 Shares

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) Director Scott D. Grimes sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $324,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of CDLX stock opened at $59.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 2.35. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.11 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.
Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.61. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 48.13%. The company had revenue of $90.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -3.64 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 6.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 67.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 3.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.
Cardlytics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.
