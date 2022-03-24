Analyzing Universal Security Instruments (UUU) and Its Rivals

Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Rating) is one of 25 public companies in the “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Universal Security Instruments to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Get Universal Security Instruments alerts:

Universal Security Instruments has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Security Instruments’ peers have a beta of 1.66, meaning that their average share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Universal Security Instruments and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Security Instruments -1.64% -6.24% -3.43% Universal Security Instruments Competitors -182.99% -91.32% -3.34%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.8% of Universal Security Instruments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.7% of shares of all “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of Universal Security Instruments shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of shares of all “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Universal Security Instruments and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Security Instruments 0 0 0 0 N/A Universal Security Instruments Competitors 75 341 446 20 2.47

As a group, “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 25.00%. Given Universal Security Instruments’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Universal Security Instruments has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Universal Security Instruments and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Security Instruments $17.52 million $270,000.00 -33.91 Universal Security Instruments Competitors $3.55 billion $177.56 million 1.11

Universal Security Instruments’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Universal Security Instruments. Universal Security Instruments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Universal Security Instruments peers beat Universal Security Instruments on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. designs and markets a variety of safety products consisting primarily of smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms and related products. Most products require minimal installation and are designed for installation by the consumer without professional assistance, and are sold through retail stores. The company also markets products to the electrical distribution trade through its wholly-owned subsidiary, USI Electric, Inc. It was founded by Stephen C. Knepper and Michael L. Kovens in 1969 and is headquartered in Owings Mills, MD.

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Security Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Security Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.