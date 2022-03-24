Trust Co. of Vermont Takes $38,000 Position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Motco boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ITOT opened at $99.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.46 and a 200 day moving average of $102.11. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $88.45 and a 52 week high of $108.15.

