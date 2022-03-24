1,500 Shares in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Bought by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GFF. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Griffon by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Griffon by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Griffon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Griffon by 104,741.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 12,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Griffon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $378,000. 76.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GFF opened at $21.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.85. Griffon Co. has a twelve month low of $20.63 and a twelve month high of $29.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.85.

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.26. Griffon had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $591.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Griffon’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Griffon Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Griffon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

