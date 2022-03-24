Trust Co. of Vermont Makes New $47,000 Investment in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ABM Industries news, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $92,629.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 8,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total value of $397,113.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ABM opened at $44.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12 month low of $38.44 and a 12 month high of $54.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.50.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 41.71%.

ABM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

