BP (NYSE:BP) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BP (NYSE:BP) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

BP has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut BP from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut BP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas raised BP from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $4.10 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised BP from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on BP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $112.67.

Shares of BP stock opened at $30.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $100.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.59. BP has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $34.16.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. BP had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $50.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that BP will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.323 dividend. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.85%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BP during the third quarter valued at about $5,316,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its position in BP by 10.4% during the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 95,186 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 8,947 shares during the period. Stolper Co grew its position in BP by 1.0% during the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 136,906 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BP by 1.1% during the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 44,467 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BP by 6.3% during the third quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 18,605 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. 8.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

