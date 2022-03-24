Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $7.67 Million Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $7,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in DTE Energy by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,117,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,800,530,000 after purchasing an additional 998,570 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,257,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,704,459,000 after acquiring an additional 396,742 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,178,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $690,199,000 after acquiring an additional 127,765 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,489,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $388,764,000 after acquiring an additional 114,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,714,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,538,000 after acquiring an additional 288,873 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $126.96 on Thursday. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $106.80 and a 52-week high of $128.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.52.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.80%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Edward Jones raised shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.90.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $58,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total value of $74,994.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,350 shares of company stock worth $537,461. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

