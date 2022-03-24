Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Invests $456,000 in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,155 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 19.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,474,000 after acquiring an additional 18,642 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 9.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,293 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,017,000 after buying an additional 7,241 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 8.3% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 108,510 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,812,000 after buying an additional 8,317 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Acuity Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 100.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,363 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 7,187 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AYI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Acuity Brands from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Cowen increased their price target on Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Acuity Brands from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.97.

AYI opened at $188.56 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $188.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.61. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.35 and a 52 week high of $224.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $926.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.24 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 9.30%. Acuity Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 5.60%.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

