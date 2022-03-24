Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires New Stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter valued at $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter valued at $59,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 269.8% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $12,610,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 10,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $378,938.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $33.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.95. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $31.88 and a one year high of $48.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.70.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $475.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.04 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Consumer Edge raised The Hain Celestial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

