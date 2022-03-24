American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Hits New 52-Week High at $63.64

Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $63.64 and last traded at $63.56, with a volume of 17488 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.74.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AIG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Wolfe Research cut shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.36.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.84. The stock has a market cap of $51.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.51 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIG. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in American International Group by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

