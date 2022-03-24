CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Shares Down 1.9%

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.10 and last traded at $19.15. Approximately 1,436 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 691,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.52.

CVAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on CureVac in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CureVac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded CureVac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded CureVac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CureVac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVAC. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of CureVac by 2,264.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CureVac in the third quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CureVac by 14,988.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CureVac in the third quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of CureVac by 83.0% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

