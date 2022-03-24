New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Shares Down 2.7%

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.81 and last traded at $1.81. Approximately 66,978 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,017,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NGD shares. Raymond James set a $2.00 target price on shares of New Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.29.

The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -36.60, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.38.

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. New Gold had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. As a group, analysts forecast that New Gold Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of New Gold by 53.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 8,824 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Gold during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in New Gold by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in New Gold during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in New Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

