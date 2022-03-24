Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,947 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 49.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,947 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 100.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $160.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.37.

DFS opened at $110.65 on Thursday. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $90.33 and a 12-month high of $135.69. The stock has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.09 and a 200-day moving average of $119.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.03. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 41.22%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 11.25%.

In related news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total transaction of $1,077,578.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $101,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,661. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.