Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,512 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total transaction of $1,598,531.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.12, for a total value of $6,529,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,876 shares of company stock valued at $36,125,888. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of PANW opened at $604.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $528.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $517.38. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $311.72 and a twelve month high of $619.74. The stock has a market cap of $59.49 billion, a PE ratio of -127.43 and a beta of 1.31.
Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Palo Alto Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Palo Alto Networks (PANW)
- 3 High Quality Mid Caps to Buy and Hold
- Enerpac Tool Group Reports Headwinds You Need To Know About
- Undervalued Winnebago Gets Even Cheaper
- Why Poshmark Makes Sense For Your Watchlist?
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Sets Off On A Fresh Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.