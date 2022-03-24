Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,512 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total transaction of $1,598,531.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.12, for a total value of $6,529,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,876 shares of company stock valued at $36,125,888. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PANW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.34.

Shares of PANW opened at $604.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $528.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $517.38. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $311.72 and a twelve month high of $619.74. The stock has a market cap of $59.49 billion, a PE ratio of -127.43 and a beta of 1.31.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

