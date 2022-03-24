Trust Co. of Vermont Purchases New Stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 393.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 39,860 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NortonLifeLock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

NLOK opened at $27.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.66. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.69 and a 52-week high of $30.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.64 and its 200-day moving average is $26.31.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 297.43% and a net margin of 33.07%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.47%.

In related news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $27,956.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

