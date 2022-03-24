Huntington National Bank Has $173,000 Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 89.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth approximately $2,724,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth approximately $67,846,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 382.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 12,961 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth approximately $22,694,000. 63.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. BTIG Research raised CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded CrowdStrike from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.24.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 75,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total transaction of $15,229,936.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total value of $4,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,619 shares of company stock worth $24,093,947. 8.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $219.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.34 billion, a PE ratio of -213.09 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.21. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.02 and a 12 month high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

