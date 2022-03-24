Huntington National Bank Has $222,000 Stock Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Huntington National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,103,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,120,000 after purchasing an additional 35,693 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 891,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,097,000 after purchasing an additional 135,735 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 619,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,145,000 after purchasing an additional 159,157 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 288,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,724,000 after purchasing an additional 175,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 269,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,557,000 after purchasing an additional 9,417 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

KNSL stock opened at $227.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $203.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.17. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.12 and a fifty-two week high of $245.17.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NASDAQ:KNSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.37. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 23.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.85%.

In related news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 4,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.82, for a total value of $924,314.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.67.

About Kinsale Capital Group (Get Rating)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.