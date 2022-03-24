Huntington National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 138.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 887,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,592,000 after purchasing an additional 232,475 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 428,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,577,000 after purchasing an additional 18,348 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $569,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in DT Midstream by 5,806.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 7,490 shares during the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DTM opened at $53.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.16. DT Midstream, Inc. has a one year low of $38.21 and a one year high of $58.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. This is a positive change from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th.

DTM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of DT Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.63.

DT Midstream Company Profile (Get Rating)

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.