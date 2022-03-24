Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Takes $488,000 Position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 66.7% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at about $169,000.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:SDVY opened at $28.23 on Thursday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $31.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.30.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.