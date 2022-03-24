Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 3,131 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,396 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.25% of TopBuild worth $22,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 19.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 35.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,271,000 after purchasing an additional 35,031 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the second quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 545,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,883,000 after purchasing an additional 37,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 141.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,571,000 after purchasing an additional 25,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $205.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $222.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.76. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $179.50 and a 12-month high of $284.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.20. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

BLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of TopBuild from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of TopBuild from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TopBuild from $302.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.00.

About TopBuild (Get Rating)

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.