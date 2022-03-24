Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 2,721 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,721 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,533,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,295,000 after buying an additional 2,577,236 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,278,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,949,000 after acquiring an additional 334,720 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,451,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,688,000 after purchasing an additional 41,905 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,864,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,087,000 after purchasing an additional 143,896 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 233.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,792,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156,839 shares during the period.

NASDAQ HST opened at $18.36 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.27. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of -611.80 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a current ratio of 10.82. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.43 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 273.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.21.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

