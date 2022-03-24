Arsani William Purchases 25,000 Shares of Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Stock

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) Director Arsani William acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $474,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ:DSGN opened at $17.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $951.91 million and a PE ratio of -19.87. Design Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.37 and a 12 month high of $50.50.
Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. On average, research analysts predict that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.
About Design Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Design Therapeutics (DSGN)
- 3 High Quality Mid Caps to Buy and Hold
- Enerpac Tool Group Reports Headwinds You Need To Know About
- Why Poshmark Makes Sense For Your Watchlist?
- Undervalued Winnebago Gets Even Cheaper
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Sets Off On A Fresh Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Design Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Design Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.