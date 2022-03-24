Arsani William Purchases 25,000 Shares of Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Stock

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) Director Arsani William acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $474,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:DSGN opened at $17.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $951.91 million and a PE ratio of -19.87. Design Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.37 and a 12 month high of $50.50.

Get Design Therapeutics alerts:

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. On average, research analysts predict that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 0.6% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 334,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piper Sandler & CO. acquired a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

About Design Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Design Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Design Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.