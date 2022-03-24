XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Now Covered by Analysts at CLSA

CLSA started coverage on shares of XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPeng from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of XPeng from $71.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.53.

Get XPeng alerts:

NYSE:XPEV opened at $29.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.04 and a beta of 6.81. XPeng has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $56.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPEV. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of XPeng in the third quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPeng in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of XPeng in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in XPeng by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in XPeng by 50.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XPeng (Get Rating)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.