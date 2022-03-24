OTC:WOSGF (OTC:WOSGF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Societe Generale

Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of OTC:WOSGF (OTC:WOSGF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of OTC:WOSGF opened at $15.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.89. OTC:WOSGF has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $20.00.

