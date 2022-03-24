Insider Selling: Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) CEO Sells 82,006 Shares of Stock

Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) CEO Matthew Gline sold 82,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total value of $420,690.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Matthew Gline also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Matthew Gline sold 92,324 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $509,628.48.

Shares of Roivant Sciences stock opened at $5.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.07. Roivant Sciences Ltd has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $16.76.

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $24.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.13 million. Equities analysts expect that Roivant Sciences Ltd will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROIV. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $1,001,706,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $39,585,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $11,694,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $6,703,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $6,967,000. 16.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ROIV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

