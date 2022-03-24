$78.05 Million in Sales Expected for Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) to announce $78.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Genius Sports’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $78.00 million and the highest is $78.10 million. Genius Sports reported sales of $53.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Genius Sports will report full year sales of $343.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $341.00 million to $346.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $437.30 million, with estimates ranging from $437.00 million to $437.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Genius Sports.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $84.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.72 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 225.61% and a negative return on equity of 62.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GENI. B. Riley cut their price target on Genius Sports from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup raised Genius Sports to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Genius Sports from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Genius Sports from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genius Sports currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Genius Sports by 7.1% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Genius Sports by 11.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Genius Sports by 30.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genius Sports by 479.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports stock opened at $4.69 on Thursday. Genius Sports has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $25.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $933.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.62 and a 200-day moving average of $11.14.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

