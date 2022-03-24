Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $24.02 Million Holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,137,838 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 389,928 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $24,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in América Móvil by 215.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,419,176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $95,756,000 after buying an additional 3,701,053 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in América Móvil during the third quarter worth $36,277,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in América Móvil during the third quarter worth $4,583,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in América Móvil by 249.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 250,860 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 179,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of América Móvil by 179.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 237,826 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after buying an additional 152,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

AMX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America cut América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut América Móvil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, América Móvil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.40.

NYSE:AMX opened at $20.43 on Thursday. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.72.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). América Móvil had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.97 billion. On average, research analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

