Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $26.95 Million Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 147,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $26,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BR. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 156.7% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,268,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,321,000 after purchasing an additional 774,130 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 78.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,361,000 after purchasing an additional 490,211 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 203.8% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 374,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,333,000 after purchasing an additional 250,932 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 73.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,725,000 after purchasing an additional 136,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 318,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,087,000 after purchasing an additional 104,273 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

BR opened at $150.56 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 0.95. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.58 and a twelve month high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 56.02%.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total value of $76,791.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile (Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

