Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Holdings Lifted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,188 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $25,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 2,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in Moderna during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Moderna during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 60.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRNA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Moderna from $213.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Argus reduced their price objective on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Redburn Partners raised Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.93.

MRNA stock opened at $178.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.76. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.34 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.39 and its 200 day moving average is $258.54. The firm has a market cap of $72.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.55.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $1.46. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The company’s revenue was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 7,541 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.67, for a total value of $1,294,563.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 619 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $98,352.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 185,054 shares of company stock worth $33,373,344. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

