Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 1,822,786 Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,335,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,822,786 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 3.03% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions worth $26,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2,229.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 338.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 11,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEX opened at $9.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.08. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $9.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 2.43.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 23.16% and a negative net margin of 8.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.18.

In other news, Director James Carl Stewart sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $1,383,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Joseph Mckie sold 346,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $3,135,448.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,075,663 shares of company stock valued at $9,487,666 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

