Concord Wealth Partners Takes Position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COMT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth $344,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth $259,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 212.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,382,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,882 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

Shares of COMT opened at $42.81 on Thursday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $28.85 and a 1-year high of $45.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.24.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.