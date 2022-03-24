Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ASML were worth $28,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,443,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 526.9% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

ASML has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on ASML in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $898.33.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $665.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $653.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $750.06. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $558.77 and a 12-month high of $895.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $272.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.16.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. ASML had a net margin of 31.55% and a return on equity of 49.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

