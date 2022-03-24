Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $22.13 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) to announce $22.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.50 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $910,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,331.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $144.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $121.37 million to $159.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $269.33 million, with estimates ranging from $227.47 million to $310.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 396.81% and a negative return on equity of 48.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AUPH shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 0.93. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $33.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.10.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

