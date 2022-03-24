Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) to Hold

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 2,900 ($38.18) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 5,450 ($71.75). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WIZZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 4,960 ($65.30) to GBX 6,000 ($78.99) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 5,200 ($68.46) to GBX 4,400 ($57.93) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,300 ($69.77) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Wizz Air from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($38.18) price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Wizz Air to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($38.18) price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wizz Air presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,979.55 ($52.39).

Shares of LON WIZZ opened at GBX 2,545 ($33.50) on Thursday. Wizz Air has a one year low of GBX 2,250 ($29.62) and a one year high of GBX 5,478 ($72.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,694.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4,297.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.26.

In related news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 100,000 shares of Wizz Air stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,055 ($53.38), for a total value of £4,055,000 ($5,338,335.97).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

