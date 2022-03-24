Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Upgraded to Overweight by Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Capital One Financial currently has $82.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $61.00. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.18 EPS.

OVV has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded Ovintiv from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ovintiv from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded Ovintiv from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.46.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $52.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.74 and a 200 day moving average of $37.52. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $21.07 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.13 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -35.24%.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $105,798.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JB Investments Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 7,458,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,366,000 after buying an additional 625,214 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,718,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000,000 after buying an additional 157,323 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 9,931.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,939,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,756,000 after buying an additional 3,900,089 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,958,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,710,000 after buying an additional 1,649,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 28.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,831,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,058,000 after buying an additional 621,618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

