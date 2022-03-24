easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given New GBX 570 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 680 ($8.95) to GBX 570 ($7.50) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.68% from the company’s previous close.

EZJ has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 800 ($10.53) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 460 ($6.06) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 620 ($8.16) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 705 ($9.28) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, easyJet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 725.33 ($9.55).

LON:EZJ opened at GBX 515 ($6.78) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 599.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 611.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.40. easyJet has a one year low of GBX 417.40 ($5.49) and a one year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.42). The company has a market cap of £3.90 billion and a PE ratio of -3.23.

In other easyJet news, insider Stephen Hester purchased 20,000 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 480 ($6.32) per share, with a total value of £96,000 ($126,382.31). Also, insider Julie Southern purchased 1,517 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 656 ($8.64) per share, with a total value of £9,951.52 ($13,101.00). In the last three months, insiders purchased 21,567 shares of company stock valued at $10,625,070.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

