Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BWS Financial

BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $10.80 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ecovyst from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecovyst from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.04.

Shares of NYSE ECVT opened at $11.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.89. Ecovyst has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $17.40.

Ecovyst ( NYSE:ECVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $170.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.24 million. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 7.23%. Ecovyst’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ecovyst will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECVT. CCMP Capital GP LLC purchased a new stake in Ecovyst in the 4th quarter valued at about $476,830,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,543,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,807,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,839,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,709,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

