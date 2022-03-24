Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires 1,302 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 68.5% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 46,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total value of $5,815,455.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total value of $8,741,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 240,771 shares of company stock valued at $27,924,258. Corporate insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYV opened at $115.27 on Thursday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.01 and a 12 month high of $127.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.06 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.83.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.38.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

