Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires 242 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in CDW by 1.3% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in CDW by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in CDW by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in CDW by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,881 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. acquired 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $181.96 per share, for a total transaction of $300,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $174.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.33 and a 200-day moving average of $187.98. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $154.53 and a 52 week high of $208.71. The company has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.21. CDW had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 115.79%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 28.41%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CDW shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

