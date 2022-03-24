Wealthfront Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,583.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 29,638 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total transaction of $11,833,860.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 7,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total transaction of $2,951,877.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,974 shares of company stock valued at $23,548,249 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MPWR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.22.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $463.72 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $301.53 and a 52-week high of $580.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $425.45 and its 200 day moving average is $478.74. The company has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.64, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $336.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.77 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.43%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

