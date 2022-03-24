Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $584,000 Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 2,453.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 94,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,132,000 after buying an additional 90,961 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Copart by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 19,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 124,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,308,000 after purchasing an additional 67,488 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Copart by 101.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 90,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 45,543 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPRT opened at $124.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.11. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.08 and a fifty-two week high of $161.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.68 and a 200-day moving average of $139.13.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $867.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.99 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

