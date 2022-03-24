U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,014 iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 361,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 23,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 130,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,380,000 after purchasing an additional 15,678 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000.

EFG stock opened at $95.39 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.28. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

