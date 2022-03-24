U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $209,000 in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,071,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,588,000 after purchasing an additional 964,538 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 32.0% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 356.6% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in Analog Devices by 23.9% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.60.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $750,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADI stock opened at $159.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.03. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.81 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The company has a market capitalization of $83.28 billion, a PE ratio of 50.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.60%.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

