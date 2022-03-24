Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Bought by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 261.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

NYSE NOC opened at $446.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $410.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $384.98. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $315.14 and a 12 month high of $490.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.05. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.40%.

NOC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.27.

In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $137,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $228,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,738 shares of company stock worth $4,485,857. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.