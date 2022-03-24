Concord Wealth Partners Boosts Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 109.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Ally Financial were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the third quarter worth $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 95.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the third quarter worth $120,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the third quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 533.4% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALLY opened at $44.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.02. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $56.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.40.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 37.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.63%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALLY shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.14.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $578,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 11,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $556,311.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,456 shares of company stock worth $1,537,151 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

