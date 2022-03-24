FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Stake Cut by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,489 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $7,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FE. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in FirstEnergy by 192.5% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 234.9% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 377.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 128.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $43.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.88 and a 52-week high of $44.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.81.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 66.38%.

FE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.13.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

