Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 4,100 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,100 ($53.98) price target on Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DGE. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,500 ($59.24) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,300 ($56.61) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($51.34) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,650 ($61.22) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,070 ($53.58).

Shares of DGE stock opened at GBX 3,792 ($49.92) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,654.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,709.92. The stock has a market cap of £87.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82. Diageo has a 52-week low of GBX 2,968.50 ($39.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,110 ($54.11).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 29.36 ($0.39) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is 0.56%.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 25,000 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,665 ($48.25) per share, for a total transaction of £916,250 ($1,206,226.96). Insiders have purchased a total of 25,670 shares of company stock worth $94,104,900 in the last quarter.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

