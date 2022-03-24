Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Price Target Cut to $41.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $71.00 to $41.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PDD. TheStreet cut Pinduoduo from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. CLSA lowered their price target on Pinduoduo from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded Pinduoduo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Macquarie started coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Pinduoduo from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.08.

Shares of Pinduoduo stock opened at $49.40 on Wednesday. Pinduoduo has a 12 month low of $23.21 and a 12 month high of $152.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -617.50 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.44.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $5.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $5.68. Pinduoduo had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 4.1% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 13.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 45.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 0.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 3.2% during the third quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

