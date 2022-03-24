iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 25,064 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,374,980 shares.The stock last traded at $20.64 and had previously closed at $20.54.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.22.

Get iShares MSCI Singapore ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EWS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 21.3% in the third quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.